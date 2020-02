Sunday, 02 February 2020 - 13:20

2 accomplices arrested by STF reveal that Angoda Lokka is in Dubai

2 accomplices of organized criminal Angoda Lokka have been arrested by the Police Special Task Force from the Mulleriyawa area.

They have had 5.6 Grams of heroin in their possession at the time of arrest.

During questioning, they had revealed that Angoda Lokka was in Dubai and was operating from there.