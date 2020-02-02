Philippines records 1st Coronavirus death outside China – India records 2nd case

Sunday, 02 February 2020 - 13:17

Philippines' Health Secretary confirmed the first death in their country which is the first outside China.

The 44-year-old Chinese male was the companion of the first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in the country, a 38-year-old Chinese woman.

Both came from Wuhan, China and were confined at the San Lazaro Hospital in Manila.

Meanwhile, the eastern Chinese city of Wenzhou restricted the movement of residents and closed roads in the most drastic steps taken by authorities outside the epicentre of a deadly virus.

Only one resident per household is allowed to go out every two days to buy necessities.

The virus has infected more than 14,000 people across China and caused 304 deaths.

Meanwhile, India reported its second case of novel coronavirus as a person who had a history of travelling to China tested positive in Kerala today.

The patient is stable and is being closely monitored.