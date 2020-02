50+foot+National+Flag+for+the+Independence+Day

Sunday, 02 February 2020 - 13:18

It was reported to our news team that a large national flag, 50 feet by 30 feet is being prepared for the 72nd Independence Day.

This is being done centered around the Seethawakapura Maaniyam-Gama Raja Maha Viharaya with the involvement of residents and donors of the area.

This is to be hoisted on Independence Day atop the Seethawakapura – Yaka-Hatu-Waawa mountain which is around 1,500 feet in height.