141 more Sri Lankans in China to the island; 33 who arrived constantly monitored

Sunday, 02 February 2020 - 13:18

The 33 Sri Lankans who were brought back to the island from Wuhan – China, are subjected to medical examinations twice a day.

They are been held at the quarantine centre at the Diyathawala Army Camp.

Meanwhile, Director of the Epidemiology Unit Specialist Doctor Sudath Samaraweera said that 18 persons who are suspected to have had contracted the virus are been subjected to tests and receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, 141 more Sri Lankans who were in China have arrived in the island since yesterday.

They have been released upon a medical examination.