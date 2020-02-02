President+calls+for+an+investigation+into+the+Sri+Lankan+Airlines+deal+with+Airbus+

Sunday, 02 February 2020 - 19:28

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has called for an investigation into alleged financial misappropriation that took place between Sri Lankan Airlines and Airbus Consortium.

Accordingly the president has instructed officials to expedite the investigation and prepare a comprehensive report in this regard and submit it.



Meanwhile the Chairman of Sri Lankan Airlines Ashok Pathirage has stated that the national carrier will cooperate fully with any investigation and or prosecution over the Airbus deal.



