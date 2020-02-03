Some+districts+to+experience+rains+this+evening

Monday, 03 February 2020 - 10:45

The Meteorology Department informs that a few places in Sabaragamuwa Province and the districts of Nuwara Eliya, Galle and Matara will experience rain or thundershowers after 2.00 pm today (03).

The Department further said that light rain could occur in the coastal area in the East of the island as well.

The speed of wind can increase up to 40 kilometres per hour from time to time in the Northwestern Province as well as in the districts of Hambantota and Matara.