Monday, 03 February 2020 - 9:55

A conspiracy to destroy tea, coconut and rubber – allegations made by estate workers of Pahatharata

The Estate Workers’ Union of Pahatharata alleges that certain plantation companies are engaged in a conspiracy to cultivate Palm Trees (katu pol) instead of planting tea, coconut, rubber and cinnamon.

The President of the Union, Ruwan Gallage said that cultivation of these Palm Trees is damaging to the environment.