Commander-in-Chief+of+the+Russian+Republic+Land+Forces+arrives+in+the+island

Monday, 03 February 2020 - 10:53

The Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Republic Land Forces Oleg Salyukov arrived in the island today on a 5 day visit.

He and his delegation arrived in this country from Dubai on Emirates Airways Aircraft EK 654 at about 8.55 this morning, our Hiru Correspondent at the Airport reported.

The Army Media Unit said that he is scheduled to meet President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Acting Chief of Staff Security, Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva during his stay in the country--