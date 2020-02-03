Another city in China on lockdown – suspicions whether twenty persons evacuated from Wuhan by France have contracted the Corona virus

Monday, 03 February 2020 - 9:36

Authorities in China have imposed a lockdown in the Eastern city of Wenzhou due to the Corona virus.

Steps were taken to lockdown the city of Wenzhou located 800 kilometers away from Wuhan since it has become difficult to stop the virus from spreading, foreign reports pointed out.

Meanwhile the Minister of Health of France has said that they suspect that 20 persons from among 250 evacuated from Wuhan are showing symptoms of the virus.

Anyhow, he had said that he will make a proper statement subsequent to receiving reports of tests done to confirm whether these persons have been actually infected with the virus or not.