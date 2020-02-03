A+fire+in+a+shop+at+Pottuvil+town

Monday, 03 February 2020 - 9:34

A fire broke out in a fruit shop in the Pottuvil town.

The fire erupted at about 3.53 this morning and the Police Media Division said that the Pottuvil Police and the fire brigade of the Panama Navy Camp joined together to take steps to douse it.

There was no damage to lives due to the fire and the reason for the fire has not yet been revealed.