Four+Hospitalized+when+a+Tipper+met+with+an+accident+at+Kadugannawa

Monday, 03 February 2020 - 9:35

A tipper plying from Kandy to Colombo fell down a precipice at Kadugannawa.

Our Correspondent said that this accident took place last night (02) and the tipper truck had fallen down a precipice of about 50 feet.

Four people who had been travelling in the vehicle sustained injuries and they were admitted to the Kadugannawa hospital.





