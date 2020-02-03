A+murder+at+a+Club+in+Mount+Lavinia

Monday, 03 February 2020 - 10:02

An individual has been killed at a night club in Mount Lavinia.



The Mount Lavinia Police launched investigations into this incident, at about 6 this morning based on a information received.



It has been revealed during investigations that the death occurred subsequent to a clash which took place between two groups based on a problem that went far regarding a dancer who was performing in this night club.



Two others who were injured in the fracas were admitted to the South Colombo Teaching Hospital.