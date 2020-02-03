It+has+been+revealed+that+the+Corona+virus+can+be+transmitted+through+feces+as+well

Monday, 03 February 2020 - 10:53

A group of scientists in China have discovered that the Corona virus can be transmitted through a human’s food digestive system and waste matter remaining after food has been digested, discharged from the bowels; excrement.

They have pointed out that with minimum sanitation and its weaknesses, food particles and water sources becoming polluted the virus can be transmitted.

A group of scientists of the Wuhan University, Renmin Hospital and from the Virus Studies Institution of the Chinese Science Academy in Wuhan has discovered that instead of the common symptoms of the Coronavirus, those infected could show symptoms of diarrhoea instead of fever.