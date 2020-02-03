Monday, 03 February 2020 - 11:09

The National Force to protect War Heroes in a discussion with the Defence Secretary

A meeting has commenced between the Defence Secretary Retired Major General Kamal Gunaratne and representatives of the National Force to protect War Heroes at the Defence Ministry.



Its president Uditha Roshan said prior to commencement of the meeting that they hope to discuss some demands including payment of salaries to disabled war heroes and relatives of their families during their entire lifetime.









