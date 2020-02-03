Basil+returns+to+the+island+after+2+months+and+says+will+contest+under+the+symbol+demanded+by+the+public.

Monday, 03 February 2020 - 13:19

The National Organizer of the SLPP Basil Rajapaksa said that the party will contest the forthcoming general election under a symbol anticipated by the majority people.

Basil Rajapaksa was speaking to the media on his arrival at the Katunayake International Airport this morning.

Basil Rajapaksa left for the United States soon after the end of the last presidential election, and he returned to the country today.



