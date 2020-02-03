HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
Signs+that+Madduma+Bandara+will+be+appointed+the+General+Secretary+of+Sajith%E2%80%99s+new+Alliance
Monday, 03 February 2020 - 13:18
Signs that Madduma Bandara will be appointed the General Secretary of Sajith’s new Alliance
690

Views

Political sources said that the name of Member of Parliament Ranjith Madduma Bandara has been proposed for the post of General Secretary of the new Alliance to be established in the near future.

A special discussion has been held on this issue between Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa and leaders of the United National Front in Colombo yesterday and it is said that they were all in agreement on this matter.

Member of Parliament, Leader of the Tamil Progressive Front Mano Ganesan posting a Twitter message on these discussions has said that it has been decided to appoint Member of Parliament Ranjith Madduma Bandara as the General Secretary of proposed new Alliance.

Anyhow a national newspaper reported today, that leader of the United National Party Ranil Wickremesinghe has requested the Opposition Leader not to appoint any one of six representatives he had named, for the post of General Secretary of the Alliance to be established.

The name of Ranjith Madduma Bandara too had also been included in the list. Among the other leaders requested not to be appointed were Kabir Hashim, Ajith P. Perera, Sujeewa Senasinghe,, Nalin Bandara and former General Secretary of the United National Party, Tissa Attanayake.

We inquired about this from Member of Parliament Ashok Abeysinghe and he said that the positions in the Alliance will not be determined according to the UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe’s requirements.

Anyhow, expressing his views to the media recently at Anuradhapura, Member of Parliament P. Harrison said that requests were made at the Working Committee meeting that the post of General Secretary of the new Alliance should be given to the UNP.

Anyway MP Ashok Abeysinghe further said that the name and symbol of the new Alliance to be set up under the leadership of Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa will be declared this week.

We also made an inquiry regarding the meeting held yesterday between Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa and leaders of the United National Front, from the leader of Tamil Progressive Alliance, Member of Parliament Mano Ganesan.

On this occasion, he said that the Opposition Leader will make a statement to the media today regarding the General Secretary of the new Alliance. 

Make a Comment
Make a Comment
DOWNLOAD HIRUNEWS APP ON ANDROID & APPLE
HOT VIDEO
Chinese projects in Sri Lanka delays - Hubei reports nearly 15,000 new COVID -19 cases with new method of diagnosis
Friday, 14 February 2020 - 7:17
HiruNews
HiruNews
More Hot Videos...
    Share  793 Views
HiruNews
International News
Japan reports 1st death from coronavirus
 Thursday, 13 February 2020 - 18:50
HiruNews
Japan's health ministry says a woman in her 80s living in Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo,...
Read More
    Share   723 Views
Coronavirus disease named Covid-19
 Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:40
HiruNews
The World Health Organization says the official name for the disease caused by the new...
Read More
    Share   291 Views
South Korea's Parasite makes history by winning best picture
 Monday, 10 February 2020 - 11:42
HiruNews
South Korean film Parasite has been named best picture at this year's Oscars, becoming...
Read More
    Share   1,837 Views
Joaquin Phoenix wins Oscar for best Actor
 Monday, 10 February 2020 - 9:59
HiruNews
Oscars 2020: Joaquin Phoenix wins best Actor Oscar for "Joker"
Read More
    Share   308 Views
Brad Pitt wins Oscar for best supporting actor
 Monday, 10 February 2020 - 8:54
HiruNews
Oscars 2020: Brad Pitt wins best supporting actor Oscar for "Once Upon a time in Hollywood"
Read More
    Share   315 Views
See All
HiruNews
The price of big onion has risen in the market again
 Friday, 14 February 2020 - 13:12
    Share   45 Views
HiruNews
Singapore tourism to take 'significant hit' in 2020 due to coronavirus, up to 30% fewer visitors expected
 Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:42
    Share   57 Views
HiruNews
Amazon pulls out of major tech show
 Monday, 10 February 2020 - 6:39
    Share   128 Views
HiruNews
WhatsApp to stop working on millions of phones
 Sunday, 02 February 2020 - 7:08
    Share   255 Views
HiruNews
Eurozone economy barely growing at all
 Saturday, 01 February 2020 - 7:01
    Share   178 Views
See All
PICTURE STORY
HiruNews
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 18:14
THE GREATEST SLOW FLOW EVER! A HEART-STOPPING PERFORMANCE BY BOYCE AVENUE
THE GREATEST SLOW FLOW EVER! A HEART-STOPPING PERFORMANCE BY BOYCE AVENUE Read More
  Share   1,049 Views
MOST VIEWED NEWS
HiruNews
England recall Keaton Jennings and Ben Foakes for Sri Lanka tour
 Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:47
    Share   505 Views
HiruNews
Bangladesh Beat India To Win Maiden Under-19 Title
 Sunday, 09 February 2020 - 22:07
    Share   1,758 Views
HiruNews
India penalized for slow over-rate in fourth T20I
 Sunday, 02 February 2020 - 7:15
    Share   844 Views
HiruNews
Security key to South Africa's mooted tour of Pakistan
 Saturday, 01 February 2020 - 7:10
    Share   594 Views
HiruNews
Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat
 Monday, 27 January 2020 - 13:22
    Share   1,331 Views
See All
HiruNews
News Image
HiruNews
Macaulay Culkin defends Michael Jackson
Read More
HiruNews
Spike Lee honors Kobe Bryant at Oscars in tuxedo inspired by late NBA star
 Monday, 10 February 2020 - 6:44
    Share   303 Views
HiruNews
Kirk Douglas, a legend from Hollywood's golden age of movies, dies at 103
 Thursday, 06 February 2020 - 7:03
    Share   402 Views
HiruNews
Billy Ray Cyrus would 'die' for Lil Nas X
 Sunday, 02 February 2020 - 6:46
    Share   467 Views
HiruNews
Madonna axes two more London shows due to injuries
 Saturday, 01 February 2020 - 7:07
    Share   415 Views
HiruNews
Dolly Parton wins 10th competitive Grammy Award
 Monday, 27 January 2020 - 6:45
    Share   733 Views
See All
Hiru News Programme Segments
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
2,199 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
78,192 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
26,111 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
55,129 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
204 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
122,030 Views
Top
hirunews,sri lanka news,political news,breaking news,sports,finance,entertainment,sri lanka,lanka, sri lanka news, lanka news, sri lanka cricket, sri lanka breaking news,news,A Rayynor Silva Holdings Company