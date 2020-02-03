Signs that Madduma Bandara will be appointed the General Secretary of Sajith’s new Alliance

Monday, 03 February 2020 - 13:18

Political sources said that the name of Member of Parliament Ranjith Madduma Bandara has been proposed for the post of General Secretary of the new Alliance to be established in the near future.

A special discussion has been held on this issue between Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa and leaders of the United National Front in Colombo yesterday and it is said that they were all in agreement on this matter.

Member of Parliament, Leader of the Tamil Progressive Front Mano Ganesan posting a Twitter message on these discussions has said that it has been decided to appoint Member of Parliament Ranjith Madduma Bandara as the General Secretary of proposed new Alliance.

Anyhow a national newspaper reported today, that leader of the United National Party Ranil Wickremesinghe has requested the Opposition Leader not to appoint any one of six representatives he had named, for the post of General Secretary of the Alliance to be established.

The name of Ranjith Madduma Bandara too had also been included in the list. Among the other leaders requested not to be appointed were Kabir Hashim, Ajith P. Perera, Sujeewa Senasinghe,, Nalin Bandara and former General Secretary of the United National Party, Tissa Attanayake.

We inquired about this from Member of Parliament Ashok Abeysinghe and he said that the positions in the Alliance will not be determined according to the UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe’s requirements.

Anyhow, expressing his views to the media recently at Anuradhapura, Member of Parliament P. Harrison said that requests were made at the Working Committee meeting that the post of General Secretary of the new Alliance should be given to the UNP.

Anyway MP Ashok Abeysinghe further said that the name and symbol of the new Alliance to be set up under the leadership of Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa will be declared this week.

We also made an inquiry regarding the meeting held yesterday between Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa and leaders of the United National Front, from the leader of Tamil Progressive Alliance, Member of Parliament Mano Ganesan.

On this occasion, he said that the Opposition Leader will make a statement to the media today regarding the General Secretary of the new Alliance.



