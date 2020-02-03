The UNP which cannot solve problems within their own Party will not be able to solve problems of the country – Anura Kumara

Monday, 03 February 2020 - 14:00

Leader of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna Anura Kumara Dissanayake said that the United National Party which is incapable of solving their internal problems will not be able to solve the problems of the country.

He made this comment while addressing the Colombo District Conference of the Jathika Jana Balavegaya.

He also said that after the Presidential Election what they did was accuse each other only regarding the defeat.



