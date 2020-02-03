SLTB+reports+a+loss+of+ten+million+rupees+due+to+ticket+frauds

Monday, 03 February 2020 - 15:24

It has been calculated that the Sri Lanka Transport Board is deprived of a sum of about ten million rupees daily due to ticket frauds.

The Chairman of the Board Kingsley Ranawaka said that there are about 107 depots across the country and that each depot causes a loss of about one hundred thousand rupees approximately to the government, due to not issuing tickets to commuters.