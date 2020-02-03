Train+delays+on+the+Kelani+Valley+Railway+line

Monday, 03 February 2020 - 14:22

The Railway Control Room said that there could be train delay on the Kelani Valley railway line due to a train being derailed.

A train plying from Homagama to Fort was subject to a derailment this afternoon between Pannipitiya and Kottawa in the Fertilizer Building area.

The Railway Control Room said that re-railing of the train has already commenced.

The Railway Control Room also said that there could be a delay in the train which arrived this afternoon at Fort from Avissawella which was scheduled to leave for Padukka.