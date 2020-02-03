Pujith+Jayasundera+and+Hemasiri+Fernando+remanded+further

Monday, 03 February 2020 - 14:53

IGP Pujith Jayasundera who has been sent on compulsory leave and former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando have been ordered today to be remanded further until the 5by the Magistrate of Colombo.

This was when the case filed against them for not having acted to minimize the damage of the attacks and criminal negligence in connection with the Easter Sunday blasts.

The motion presented in Court requesting bail for them by their lawyers was not taken into consideration on this occasion and the Colombo Magistrate’s Court has decided to hear it on 5.