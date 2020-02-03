Ranjith+Madduma+Bandara+appointed+as+the+General+Secretary+of+the+new+UNP+alliance+++

Monday, 03 February 2020 - 16:05

MP Ranjith Madduma Bandara has been appointed the General Secretary of the new alliance led by the UNP.

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa announced this during a meeting of electoral organizers held at the parliament complex today.

Meanwhile, UNP MP Palitha Range Bandara said that the main person who should be held responsible for the Easter Sunday attacks is former president Maithripala Sirisena.

Range Bandara made his charges during a media conference held at Sirikotha today.