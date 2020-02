Tuesday, 04 February 2020 - 8:19

Do not isolate Chinese nationals; a request from the Health Minister

Minister of health Pavitraa Vanniaarachchi said that she request the public not to inconvenience the people of Chinese nationality in Sri Lanka with discrimination.

Participating at a media briefing held at the Health Ministry yesterday, the Minister said since there is close relationship between China and Sri Lanka it should not be marred over Corona virus.