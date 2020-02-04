UNP+led+coalition+most+likely+to+abandon+elephant+and+swan+symbol

Tuesday, 04 February 2020 - 9:48

Political sources state that United National Party-led coalition will most likely refrain from using the elephant or swan as the symbol of the new alliance.

It is also reported that the name United National Front which the UNP lead coalition including the political parties contested under, will not be used for the new alliance to be formed.

MP Ranjith Madduma Bandara has been named as the Secretary of the new Alliance.

However, UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe had requested the opposition leader not to appoint MPs Kabir Hashim, Ajith P Perera, Sujeewa Senasinghe, Nalin Bandara, Ranjith Madduma Bandara and former general secretary Tissa Attanayake, to the post of General Secretary in the New Alliance.