Tuesday, 04 February 2020 - 8:15

China coronavirus death toll rises to 425;Over 20 thousand infected

The number of confirmed deaths from China's coronavirus outbreak spiked to 425, after authorities in Hubei province reported 64 new fatalities.



In its daily update, figures from the health commission in Hubei, which has been hit hardest by the virus, also showed a sharp increase in confirmed infections with 3,235 new cases.



That puts the national total at 20 thousand 400, based on numbers previously issued by the central government.



The epidemic, which has spiralled into a global health emergency, is believed to have emerged in December from a market that sold wild game in the Hubei provincial capital Wuhan.



Meanwhile, The World Bank called on for countries to step up programmes to fight the new coronavirus outbreak, and said it was considering mobilising its own resources against the disease.



China has agreed to allow US health experts into the country as part of a World Health Organization effort to help fight the fast-spreading coronavirus, as the number of cases and deaths continued to mount.



The White House said on Monday that China had accepted its offer to have US experts as part of a WHO mission to study and help combat the virus.