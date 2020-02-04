244+Army+officers+promoted

Tuesday, 04 February 2020 - 9:58

On the instructions of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa 244 army officers have been promoted.

Brigadier Chandana Wickremasinghe, the Army media spokesperson, stated that 17 Brigadiers have been promoted to the rank of Major General, 45 Lieutenant Colonels have been promoted as Colonels, and 49 Majors have been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonels.

In addition, 41 Captains have been promoted to the rank of Major.

Meanwhile, Army Spokesperson Brigadier Chandana Wickremasinghe also stated that a general period of amnesty has been announced from tomorrow to the 12 of this month, for army deserters.