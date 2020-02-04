Chinese+woman+infected+with+coronavirus+still+at+IDH+Hospital

Tuesday, 04 February 2020 - 16:03

National Institute of Infectious Diseases states that they have not received reports of several examinations conducted on the Chinese female patient, the first reported coronavirus infected patient in Sri Lanka.

A hospital spokesperson stated as a result, her discharge from hospital would be further delayed.

Bio-samples taken from her had been sent to the Borella Medical Research Institute yesterday.

The Borella Medical Research Institute stated that the biological samples of the patient will be sent to an overseas research institute tomorrow for further investigations.

Four people suspected of contracting the coronavirus continue to be treated at IDH.

The Epidemiology Unit stated that no person other than the Chinese woman has ever been infected with the coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

The 33 Sri Lankan students who arrived from Wuhan, China, are still being held at the Quarantine Center at Diyathalawa Army Camp,

The Ministry of Health stated that they are being examined daily.

The Tourism Development Authority stated that 22,363 Chinese nationals have arrived in Sri Lanka last January alone.