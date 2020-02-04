Top
Tuesday, 04 February 2020 - 18:39
A man drowned in the Vienna Canal
A man who was bathing in the Vienna Canal near the 52nd Mile Post has drowned and gone missing.
He disappeared yesterday evening while swimming with his family and friends.
The missing person is a 36-year-old resident of Beligalla, Mahiyanganaya.
The police and residents of the area are working together to find the missing person
Friday, 14 February 2020 - 7:17
Thursday, 13 February 2020 - 18:50
Japan's health ministry says a woman in her 80s living in Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo,...
Read More
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:40
The World Health Organization says the official name for the disease caused by the new...
Read More
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 11:42
South Korean film Parasite has been named best picture at this year's Oscars, becoming...
Read More
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 9:59
Oscars 2020: Joaquin Phoenix wins best Actor Oscar for "Joker"
Read More
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 8:54
Oscars 2020: Brad Pitt wins best supporting actor Oscar for "Once Upon a time in Hollywood"
Read More
Friday, 14 February 2020 - 13:12
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:42
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 6:39
Sunday, 02 February 2020 - 7:08
Saturday, 01 February 2020 - 7:01
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 18:14
THE GREATEST SLOW FLOW EVER! A HEART-STOPPING PERFORMANCE BY BOYCE AVENUE Read More
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:47
Sunday, 09 February 2020 - 22:07
Sunday, 02 February 2020 - 7:15
Saturday, 01 February 2020 - 7:10
Monday, 27 January 2020 - 13:22
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 6:44
Thursday, 06 February 2020 - 7:03
Sunday, 02 February 2020 - 6:46
Saturday, 01 February 2020 - 7:07
Monday, 27 January 2020 - 6:45
Hiru News Programme Segments
hirunews,sri lanka news,political news,breaking news,sports,finance,entertainment,sri lanka,lanka, sri lanka news, lanka news, sri lanka cricket, sri lanka breaking news,news,A Rayynor Silva Holdings Company