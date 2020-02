Tuesday, 04 February 2020 - 18:39

A man drowned in the Vienna Canal

A man who was bathing in the Vienna Canal near the 52nd Mile Post has drowned and gone missing.

He disappeared yesterday evening while swimming with his family and friends.

The missing person is a 36-year-old resident of Beligalla, Mahiyanganaya.

The police and residents of the area are working together to find the missing person