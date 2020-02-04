President+presented+with+proposals+for+a+National+Trade+Policy

Tuesday, 04 February 2020 - 16:04

The proposal for a National Trade Policy has been presented to President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.

The President’s media unit stated that the Chairman of the National Front for Professionals, Dr. Anuruddha Padeniya presented this proposal to the President yesterday at the Association.

The National Front for Professionals appointed a Public Commission to draft a National Trade Policy for International Trade.

The proposal contains a summary of the views expressed by various stakeholders to the Commission.

The President’s media unit stated that the President visited the exhibition held under the theme ‘achieving true independence through policymaking, 72 years after the independence’ .