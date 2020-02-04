A+discussion+on+the+role+of+Ayurveda+in+the+prevention+of+viral+infections

Tuesday, 04 February 2020 - 16:04

Minister of Health and Indigenous Medicine Pavithra Wanniarachchi held a discussion yesterday on Ayurvedic remedies for the prevention and control of viral diseases including coronavirus and the possible health care options available through indigenous medicine for controlling the spread of the virus.

The Ministry of Health announced that the officers of the Department of Ayurveda in Nawinna and doctors in the field of local and indigenous medicine had joined the discussion at the ministry.

There has been a detailed discussion on creating awareness amongst the public regarding the medical advice, remedies treatments and medications in indigenous medicine that is available to protect against coronavirus.