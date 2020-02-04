Training+that+unfortunately+cost+a+girl+her+life+

Five days after getting married, a young woman has died in a tragic motor accident in Bibile.
The victim has been identified as a 25-year-old resident of the Ridimaliyadda area.
The unfortunate incident occurred when the victim was undergoing a three-wheeler training in the Hepola area on the Mahiyangana road in Bibile.
It is reported that a car coming in front has collided face to face with the three-wheeler.
The driving instructor has been in the vehicle at the time of the accident and was admitted to the Bibile Base Hospital with serious injuries.
The girl, who works at a private company in the Bibile area, has got married five days ago.The Bibile Police are conducting further investigations