Training+that+unfortunately+cost+a+girl+her+life+

Tuesday, 04 February 2020 - 17:41

Five days after getting married, a young woman has died in a tragic motor accident in Bibile.

The victim has been identified as a 25-year-old resident of the Ridimaliyadda area.

The unfortunate incident occurred when the victim was undergoing a three-wheeler training in the Hepola area on the Mahiyangana road in Bibile.

It is reported that a car coming in front has collided face to face with the three-wheeler.

The driving instructor has been in the vehicle at the time of the accident and was admitted to the Bibile Base Hospital with serious injuries.

The girl, who works at a private company in the Bibile area, has got married five days ago.

The Bibile Police are conducting further investigations