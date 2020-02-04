No risk of coronavirus spreading in the Colombo port - Ports Authority

Tuesday, 04 February 2020 - 18:36

The Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) states that a quarantine mechanism is in place in Colombo port to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In a statement, the Authority points out that the claim by certain groups stating that there is no security and protective mechanism for passenger ships and the passengers arriving at the Colombo Port and the Colombo Port Passenger Terminal, are completely false.

It also states that a successful program has been put in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus through Colombo Port as well as other ports.