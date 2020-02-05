China coronavirus death toll rises to 492; Over 24,000 infected

Wednesday, 05 February 2020 - 7:41

The number of confirmed deaths from China's coronavirus outbreak jumped to nearly 500, after Hong Kong reported its first death from the disease and millions more in China were ordered to stay indoors.

The confirmed toll in mainland China rose to 490 after hardest-hit Hubei province reported 65 more people had died - the biggest single-day tally since the first fatalities emerged last month.

The number of confirmed infections in China's coronavirus outbreak has reached 24 thousand 324 nationwide with 3,887 new cases reported.

More than 20 countries have confirmed cases of the virus, prompting the World Health Organization to declare a global health emergency, several governments to institute travel restrictions, and airlines to suspend flights to and from China.