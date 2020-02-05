Name+of+new+STF+Chief+to+the+IGP+today

Wednesday, 05 February 2020 - 7:38

The national police commission says that the acting IGP will be informed the name of the officer appointed as the new commandant of the police STF today.

The Acting IGP proposing two names for the post had submitted them to the national police commission for approval.

Reports say that accordingly the police commission met last week and had decided whom to appoint for the post of police STF commandant.

Senior DIG M.R. Latif who served as the police STF commandant retired from police service yesterday.

The Senior DIG who had served in Sri Lanka police service close to 41 years was given a one-year extension last year.