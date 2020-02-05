PRIME+MINISTER+TO+RESPOND+TO+QUESTIONS+ON+PROBLEMS+OF+PARLIAMENTARIANS

Wednesday, 05 February 2020 - 9:26

Today, for the first time Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is due to answer questions submitted by Members of Parliament in expectation of verbal responses.

The Department of Communications of the Parliament said that time has been allocated for this from 1.00 to 1.30 pm today.

Parliament is due to meet again today and certain provisions under the Motor Vehicle Act are to be taken up for debate.