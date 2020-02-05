Top
Wednesday, 05 February 2020 - 9:16
RAIN OR THUNDERSHOWERS IN SOME PLACES TODAY
The Meteorology Department said that a few places in the island will experience rain or thundershowers today.
Accordingly, after about 2 pm today, the Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces as well as in certain areas of the districts of Kalutara, Nuwara Eliya and Kandy will experience rain.
At the same time, the Meteorology Department said that light rain could occur in some places within the Eastern and Uva provinces too.
