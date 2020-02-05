A+WOMAN+IN+POSSESSION+OF+HEROIN+ARRESTED+IN+ANURADHAPURA

Wednesday, 05 February 2020 - 10:44

A woman who had Heroin in her possession at Anuradhapura – Mahabulankulama has been taken into custody.

The Police Media Division said that 25 grams of Heroin were found in her possession.

The 36 year old woman was a resident of Galadivulwewa – Pahalamunegama – Anuradhapura.

Initial investigations have revealed that this woman had been involved in trafficking in Heroin since a while ago.