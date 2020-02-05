AN APPEAL BY FORMER MAGISTRATE THILINA GAMAGE, REJECTED

Wednesday, 05 February 2020 - 11:15

The Appeal Court decided today to reject the petition submitted by former Magistrate Thilina Gamage requesting that an order be issued to refer his case being heard at the Colombo High Court under Judge Gihan Kulatunga to another judge, without a hearing.

This was when the petition was taken up for hearing by a panel of judges comprising of Mahinda Samayawardena and Priyantha Fernando.

A case was filed against the suspect by the Attorney General at the Colombo High Court in relation to keeping an elephant calf without a license, illegally, in his possession.