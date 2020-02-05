Ranjan+produces+a+voice+clip+to+Parliament

Wednesday, 05 February 2020 - 13:10

Remanded MP Ranjan Ramanayake has handed over a voice clips with some of his telephone conversations to the Hansards Department of Parliament.

The voice clip were handed over on January 31st.

In the event an outside party wants to make any reference to this voice clip, such parties should make a request to the parliamentary secretary general.

MP Ramanayake stated in parliament that he would table the voice clips on January 21st.

Later, the speaker and his deputy announced twice that parliament did not receive such voice clips.

MP Ranjan Ramanayake is in remand until February 12th in connection with influencing the functions of the judicial procedure.