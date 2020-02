Wednesday, 05 February 2020 - 14:28

A REQUEST TO BE MADE AT THE RULING PARTY TO TAKE STEPS REGARDING CORRUPTION INCLUDING THE TREASURY BOND FRAUD

Member of Parliament Piyal Nishantha said that a request will be made at the ruling party meeting to be held today to take expedited steps regarding the Central Bank Treasury Bond incident including fraud and corruption during the tenure of the previous government.

He made this comment during a media briefing held in Colombo today.