APPROVAL+OF+THE+UNP+GROUP+OF+PARLIAMENTARIANS+FOR+RANJITH+MADDUMABANDARA

Wednesday, 05 February 2020 - 14:27

The parliamentary group of the United National Front has granted approval for Member of Parliament Ranjith Maddumabandara to be appointed as the General Secretary of the new Alliance led by the United National Party.

The meeting of this group was held at the Parliament Complex this morning under the leadership of Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa.

Parliamentarian Ashok Abeysinghe said that unanimous approval was granted on this occasion to appoint MP Ranjith Maddumabandara as the secretary of the New Alliance to be set up.