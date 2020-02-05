Former+Defence+Secretary+Hemasiri+Fernando+and+suspended+IGP+Pujith+Jayasunadara+granted+bail

Wednesday, 05 February 2020 - 13:11

Former defense secretary Hemasiri Fernando and suspended IGP Pujith Jayasundara were granted bail this morning.

Colombo High Court Judge Manjula Thilakarathna who considered the revision petition of Hemasiri Fernando ordered to release the suspect on 250 thousand rupees cash bail and two surety bails of 2.5 million rupees each.

Hemasiri Fernando and suspended IGP Pujith Jayasundera were arrested on July 2nd last year in connection with neglecting the sufficient intelligence information in hand, thereby failing to prevent the Easter Sunday attacks.

However, the two suspects were released on bail by Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayarathna on July 9th.

Later, Colombo High Court Judge Vikum Kaluarachchi who considered the revision petition filed by the Attorney General overruled the bail granted by the Colombo Chief Magistrate court on October 9th.

In addition, the High Court also banned Hemasiri Fernando from overseas travel and ordered him to hand over his passport to the court custody.

Fernando was also ordered to report to the Director of the CID on the last day of each month.