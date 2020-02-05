Wednesday, 05 February 2020 - 15:17

A 24 HOUR WATER CUT IN SEVERAL AREAS IN MATALE

As a result of an essential maintenance task at the Matale Water Treatment Plant water supply will have to be interrupted and there will be a 24 hour water cut in several areas, the National Water Supply and Drainage Board said.



Accordingly, water supply will be suspended thus in all areas covered by the Matale Water Supply Scheme including the Matale Municipality limits, from the A9 road Matale to Pilliwela, Palapathwela Pradeshiya Sabha area of authority, area lower to the stream, and Kandegedera upper area.