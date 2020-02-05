Wednesday, 05 February 2020 - 15:14

HND STUDENTS TOWARDS GALLE FACE – TRAFFIC CONGESTION BETWEEN KOLLUPITIYA AND GALLE FACE

HND students engaged in a protest march are on their way towards Galle Face at the moment.



Police said that as a result, there is severe traffic congestion between Kollupitiya and Galle Face.



A traffic jam was experienced as a result of the protest march of the HND students around the Town Hall in Colombo as well.