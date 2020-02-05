Wednesday, 05 February 2020 - 15:48

PUJITH JAYASUNDERA AND HEMASIRI FERNANDO GRANTED BAIL

1,261

Views

Former defense secretary Hemasiri Fernando and suspended IGP Pujith Jayasundera were granted bail this morning after 4 months in remand.



The Colombo High Court, which considered the revision petitions of Fernando and Jayasundera, ordered to release the suspects on a 250 thousand rupee cash bail and two surety bails of 2.5 million rupees each.



Hemasiri Fernando and suspended IGP Pujith Jayasundera were arrested on July 2nd last year in connection to neglecting the already available intelligence information, thereby failing to prevent the Easter Sunday bomb attacks.



However, the two suspects were released on bail by Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayarathna on July 9th.



Later, Colombo High Court Judge Vikum Kaluarachchi, who considered the revision petition filed by the Attorney General, overruled the bail granted by the Colombo Chief Magistrate court on October 9.



In addition, the High Court also banned Hemasiri Fernando from overseas travel and ordered him to hand over his passport to the custody of the court.



Fernando was also ordered to report to the Director of the CID on the last day of each month.