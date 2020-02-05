Wednesday, 05 February 2020 - 18:46

SRI LANKAN AIRLINES REDUCES FLIGHTS TO CHINA; GARLIC PRICES UP DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

Sri Lankan Airlines has reduced its commercial frequencies to China after the number of passengers declined with the outbreak of the coronavirus.



This will be effective from tomorrow till March 28th.



Sri Lankan Airlines currently flies to Beijing, Shanghai and Canton.



Meanwhile, Essential commodities importers union media spokesman, Hemaka Fernando said that the price of Garlic have been increased in the local market.



He said the price have soared following the delay of cargo ships due to the coronavirus outbreak and the extension of the Chinese new year holiday.



At the same time, parliament also discussed the coronavirus threat today.



Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa questioned if the government has done a systematic inspection to check if the virus could spread through food and other items imported from China, to which Health Minister Pavithra Wannirachchi replied that according to the evidence that is available, the virus does not spread through commercially made food products or other items there so there was no need to restrict the imports of goods from China.