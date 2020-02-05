COPE+AND+COPA+TO+MEET+NEXT+FRIDAY

Wednesday, 05 February 2020 - 18:45

The Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) and COPA the Council of Public Accounts is scheduled to meet next Friday.

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya informed the Parliament today of the names of members to these committees in relation to the fourth session of the 8th Parliament.

Accordingly, COPE will meet at 2.00 pm on Friday and The Council of Public Accounts is due to meet on the same day at 2.30 pm.

The Select Committee which met on 24 January appointed the members of these two committees.