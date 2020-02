Wednesday, 05 February 2020 - 18:42

A MEETING BETWEEN THE COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF OF THE LAND FORCES OF THE REPUBLIC OF RUSSIA AND THE COMMANDER OF THE AIR FORCE OF SRI LANKA

Air force Commander Air Marshall Sumangala Dias met General Oleg Salyukov the Commander-in-Chief of the ground forces in Russia.

The Air force said that its Colours Squadron held a guard of honour on behalf of General Oleg Salyukov.

General Oleg Salyukov and the Commander of the Sri Lankan Air force engaged in cordial conversation and they exchanged mementoes in memory of their meeting as well.