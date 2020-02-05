Top
Wednesday, 05 February 2020 - 19:22
UNP PARLIAMENTARY GROUP APPROVES TO APPOINT MADDUMA BANDARA AS GENERAL SECRETARY
The UNP parliamentary group gave its approval today to appoint MP Ranjith Madduma Bandara as the General Secretary of New UNP Alliance.
The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa this morning.
Meanwhile, the UNP Central Working Committee meeting, which was scheduled for tomorrow has been postponed until Monday.
