Wednesday, 05 February 2020 - 19:23

SEPARATE AGITATION CENTER SET UP IN COLOMBO; HND STUDENTS PROTEST IN FRONT OF PRESIDENTIAL SECRETARIAT

2,765

Views

A group of students following Higher National Diploma courses engaged in a protest in front of the Presidential Secretariat today.



The students are protesting against the transferring of the Advanced Technology Institutes to the Innovative and Technology ministry from the Higher Education Ministry.



Police temporarily closed the Lotus road from the entry point to Galle Face due to the protest, and heavy traffic was reported in Colombo Fort and its surroundings.



Meanwhile, it is reported that a separate Agitation site has been allocated adjacent to the Galle Face ground.