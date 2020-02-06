Senate acquits Trump on abuse of power, obstruction of Congress charges

Thursday, 06 February 2020 - 6:00

The Senate overwhelmingly acquitted President Trump on both articles of impeachment against last afternoon following a brief trial, in a historic rejection of Democrats' claims that the president's Ukraine dealings and handling of congressional subpoenas merited his immediate removal from office.

By a final vote of 52-48 against conviction on the abuse of power charge and 53-47 against conviction on the obstruction charge, the Senate fell far short of the two-thirds, 67-vote supermajority needed to convict and remove the president.

Chief Justice Roberts announcing the acquittal of President Donald J. Drump, had this to say